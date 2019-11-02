Another body found on railway tracks in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unknown man’s body was found on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar on the city outskirts. The police suspect that he might have accidentally fell from a moving train and died. This is the second such incident in the city in the past two days.

According to railway police, on Friday morning the body of a man in his mid-20s was lying on the railway tracks between Ghatkesar and Bibinagar railway stations. The police have found that he suffered multiple injuries on the head and both limbs.