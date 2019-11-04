Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get model shelter for urban homeless

As per MoHUA directions, Hyd and Warangal to get a shelter each; proposed project to house 1 million homeless persons.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS per the directions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair (MoHUA), one model shelter will be developed in Hyderabad and Warangal each for the urban homeless under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

The Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUH), apart from offering safety and security to homeless persons, will provide various facilities, such as, RO water, sanitation, lockers, recreation area, common kitchen, television, health care systems, assistance in preparation of Voter ID, Aadhaar card, among others.
These shelters will act as ‘proofs of concept’ showcasing that the mandated facilities for urban homeless are provided to them in actuality. The two model shelters are proposed to accommodate one million persons. 

Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, Telangana state (TSMEPMA), has written to the commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in this regard. It has asked them to identify open lands and unused buildings for the construction or refurbishment of the model shelters as per operational guidelines of SUH. They are also to submit the list of locations identified to TSMEPMA for initiating necessary action. 

MAUD officials said the proposed model shelters would be permanent with all basic amenities for urban homeless and added that financial assistance would be provided to the State by the MoHUA. The shelters will be constructed and run as per the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (model shelter) guidelines. The two corporations should also submit a Detailed Project Report (DPRs) with estimations to the Project Sanction Committee of SUH for approval, MAUD officials added. 

Further, MoHUA wants the State to ensure that a third party survey of urban homeless is completed in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to identify the number of homeless people. An executive committee and a shelter management committee comprising specified representatives will be set up ahead of the commencement of the project.

Shelters to offer various services

Apart from offering safety and security to homeless persons, the shelters will provide various facilities, such as, RO water, sanitation, lockers, recreation area, common kitchen, television, health care systems, assistance in getting Voter ID, Aadhaar card, among others

