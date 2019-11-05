South Central Railway introduces HOG technology in Charminar Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly introduced Head on Generation (HOG), a state-of-the-art technology by the South Central Railway (SCR) is bringing in a transformational change in running time of train in terms of both financial savings with less fuel consumption and conserving the environment by reducing air and noise pollution, SCR officials said in a statement here on Monday.

The railway authorities introduced the technology in Charminar Express running between Hyderabad-MGR Chennai Central from Monday in addition to 10 other trains. With the latest technology, the power supply tapped from overhead to the train engine will be distributed to the trailing coaches for their power needs and provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches. It caters the power needs of coaches such as lighting, fans, and air conditioning substituting the earlier technology of having two power cars in the trains known as End on Generators (EOG).

In the older version, the power supply tapped from power lines through pantograph to the train engine is used to run the engine and hauled the coaches.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of SCR, instructed the officials to expedite the installation process of HOG compatible equipment in the locomotives.

The 11 trains running with HOG technology and LHB on SCR include Charminar Express, Vikrama Simhapuri Amaravati Express, Telangana Express, Tirupati-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express, Double Decker Express, Narayanadri Express, Secunderabad-Nagpur Express, Secunderabad-Sirpur Khagaznagar Express.