3 stab man over illicit affair, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man was stabbed over an alleged illicit relationship at Lalgadi Malakpet village late on Tuesday. The victim’s condition is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

According to police, Jahangir alias Changadu, 43, suspected that the victim M Mahesh had an illicit affair with his wife. He reportedly warned him several times, before stabbing him on Tuesday, along with his son and a relative M Mallesh.

The victim suffered injuries on the neck, head and hand. The police have filed a case against the three persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

