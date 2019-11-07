Congress, TRS leaders spar over tahsildar’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy has taken a political turn with former Congress MLA Malreddy Rangareddy accuing Ibrahimpatnam TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of being behind the Monday’s outrage.Hitting back, Kishan Reddy said that it was Rangareddy who had driven Suresh, accused in Vijaya Reddy’s murder to committing the crime as it was his (Rangareddy’s) relatives who had purchased land parcels from Suresh’s father Krishnaiah and paternal uncle Durgaiah.

Rangareddy, demanding CBI inquiry into the murder, described the legislator as one who was into real estate in the area and accused him of clinching several shady deals. “Kishan Reddy is part of the real estate mafia. He is in the TRS with the sole intention of evading the law. The police should interrogate him as he is responsible for the murder,” the Congress leader said.

Rangareddy further said, “This is a murder done by the government. Suresh is not an imbecile as is being portrayed by the legislator. How could a person who is not mentally stable commit such gruesome murder?” Rangareddy asked and alleged Kishan Reddy had links with gangster Nayeem.

He also dared Kishan Reddy to prove his allegations. He said he did not own any land in the area and he would be happy if the legislator identifies any land as his and he would not mind even if it is distributed among the poor.

Reeling off names of persons who he said were related to the Congress leader, Kishan Reddy said the documents available with him easily nailed Rangareddy as they established his connection with the family of the accused.Alleging that the ruling party leaders were behind the killing, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the government to order a probe by a sitting high court judge or CBI.

Employees continue protest in Medak dt

Sangareddy: Revenue employees continued their boycott of work on the second day, i.e., Wednesday in erstwhile Medak district. On Wednesday, collectorate employees boycotted their duties and sat in protest in the premises of the Sangareddy collectorate. Employees from tahsildar and RDO offices also participated in the dharna with collectorate employees

TRESA demands judicial inquiry

The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) on Wednesday demanded judicial inquiry headed by a sitting judge into the murder in a letter addressed to chief secretary of the State. They requested the government to immediately release the benefits to the bereaved family. TRESA requested for a HOD post to Vijaya Reddy’s husband Subash Reddy, and a suitable government job to kin of Vijaya Reddy’s driver, who was also killed in the mishap