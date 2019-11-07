Home Cities Hyderabad

No Ayyappa Deeksha and police duty at same time: CP

He further directed all station house officers, and offices of ACPs and DCPs not to forward applications for exemption from wearing regular uniform in this regard.

Published: 07th November 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a move that could snowball into a controversy, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagawat on Wednesday issued a circular, saying policemen cannot remain in Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha while on duty. “Permission cannot be accorded to police personnel to perform duties without wearing their prescribed uniform, shoes, and other clothing articles,” read the circular dated October 31.

He advised that if any policemen desired to take “Deeksha”, they may apply for leave. No permission can be accorded to any member of a disciplined force like the police to remain on duty and at the same time on Ayyappa Deeksha without wearing the uniform and shoes,” the commissioner said, citing previous government orders.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad's official spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar condemned the circular. 

‘Hindus denied religious freedom’

Vishva Hindu Parishad’s official spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar questioned how secular values were being upheld if policemen of faiths other than Hinduism could practise their religions when on duty, but the same was being denied to Hindus.

BJP legislator Raja Singh called the circular highly discriminatory and demanded its withdrawal. He sought to know whether the commissioner would issue a similar circular preventing Muslims from fasting and growing a beard during Ramzan. “It is not right to issue such a circular as it is divisive,” he alleged.“Did the chief minister ask you to issue the circular, did senior police officials direct you, or did the order come from the MIM office?” he asked. “The commissioner should allow Hindu police personnel to undertake Ayyapa Deeksha, or it would send a wrong message,” he warned.

