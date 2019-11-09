Home Cities Hyderabad

A treat for book lovers

Penguin Random House India begins the second edition of The Penguin Classic Festival: There is One For Everyone.

Published: 09th November 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Penguin Random House India begins the second edition of The Penguin Classic Festival: There is One For Everyone. As the home to the largest selection of classics for adults and young readers, in this month-long festival on till November 30, one can explore classics at Books Selection Center A Mind’s Bookstore, Ramkote. The festival is spread across eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad in independent bookstores.

The festival showcases a variety of books from Penguin US Black Classics, Penguin UK Black Classics, Penguin Modern Classics, Penguin Indian Classics, Vintage Classics and a selection of Premium Classics. Penguin Classics Essay Contest is also open for entries – inviting readers to submit essays. Participants can get more information about the contest from penguinclassicsessay.paperform.co. Entries on till 20 November 2019. The winners will be selected by Elda Rotor, Vice President and Publisher of Penguin Classics, US and the names will be announced in December. The winner of the contest will win a cash prize of `50,000 and `25,000 for each the two runners up along with certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp