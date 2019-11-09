A treat for book lovers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Penguin Random House India begins the second edition of The Penguin Classic Festival: There is One For Everyone. As the home to the largest selection of classics for adults and young readers, in this month-long festival on till November 30, one can explore classics at Books Selection Center A Mind’s Bookstore, Ramkote. The festival is spread across eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad in independent bookstores.

The festival showcases a variety of books from Penguin US Black Classics, Penguin UK Black Classics, Penguin Modern Classics, Penguin Indian Classics, Vintage Classics and a selection of Premium Classics. Penguin Classics Essay Contest is also open for entries – inviting readers to submit essays. Participants can get more information about the contest from penguinclassicsessay.paperform.co. Entries on till 20 November 2019. The winners will be selected by Elda Rotor, Vice President and Publisher of Penguin Classics, US and the names will be announced in December. The winner of the contest will win a cash prize of `50,000 and `25,000 for each the two runners up along with certificates.