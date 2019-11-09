Fresh charges likely against DPO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medchal-Malkajgiri District Panchayat Officer (DPO) A Ravi Kumar, who was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs lakh bribe on Thursday, was allegedly involved in accepting mamools from contractors in issuing bills previously as well.

A day after Ravi Kumar was arrested, ACB’s investigation officials are likely to register cases under relevant sections for allegedly amassing illegal assets by misusing his powers. Reportedly, Ravi Kumar was paid bribes by contractors -- sometimes monthly and at other times weekly -- for sanctioning the bills of their contracts.

“After corruption cases were registered against Ravi Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a former sarpanch, the ACB officials have received leads and complaints regarding Ravi Kumar’s illegal activities. After verifying the details, the agency will initiate action,” sources said.



As part of their investigation, the ACB officials have tapped into official data about the salary received by the accused officer and his monthly expenditure.

On Thursday, the sleuths caught Ravi Kumar accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh from a former sarpanch in his chamber at the district collectorate in return for official favours. The ACB officials are likely to file a petition seeking police custody of the accused officer.