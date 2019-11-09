Home Cities Hyderabad

Remaking songs saves money: DJ

DJ Akbar Sami started remixing songs when it was almost unheard of In India. More than a decade after it was released, his Jalwa track still has pub-goers grooving.

HYDERABAD: DJ Akbar Sami started remixing songs when it was almost unheard of In India. More than a decade after it was released, his Jalwa track still has pub-goers grooving. He was in Hyderabad recently for a show in ‘By the Bottle’ at Jubilee Hills.

When asked about how technology has brought changes in his trade, he says: “Technology has changed things drastically. However, the turntable was the real DJing. People are using technology in the wrong way today. Those who have absolutely no love for music are becoming music producers and DJs. They are using applications like Traktor as a short-cut to earn success.”

If remixing was a trend then, it’s the age of ‘remaking’ songs now. What does the seasoned DJ think about the trend? “Remaking songs helps film makers save money. Earlier, the songs used to be remixed to be exclusively played in pubs and clubs. They were not meant to be filmed with lead actors in a movie,” says Akbar.

Talking about how Bollywood music is a hit abroad, he says: “People overseas do not like the remixed tracks. They appreciate original Bollywood music. When someone plays EDM for them, they wonder why they are being shown what they already know.”

Reflecting on his journey, Akbar adds: “I used to be a dancer and had a group which used to have the likes of Farah Khan in it. However, the shift happened when a club in Mumbai asked me to be the DJ for a night as theirs had not turned up. That is when I realised that I really liked doing it, and then learned the craft in London.”

Elaborating on his craft, he says: “Before remixing a song, we have to keep in mind to which genre the song belongs to. Different genres demand different treatment. The idea is not to kill the original song but to enhance its beauty.”The DJ is producing a film named Padharo Mhare Desh.

