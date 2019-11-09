Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman ragpicker hurt in explosion

Meanwhile, police confirmed there is nothing to panic and the situation is under control.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman ragpicker was injured in an explosion from a garbage heap in Meerpet here on Friday. The explosion occurred when the woman Nirmla picked up a plastic container from a garbage dump and tried to open it forcefully. She received injuries to her leg and hand. She was rushed to hospital and her condition is said to be out of danger now. Meanwhile, police confirmed there is nothing to panic and the situation is under control.

“The explosion could have triggered due to unknown chemical in the container. Investigations are underway to ascertain the facts,” said police. They denied it was a bomb blast. Forensic science experts examined the spot and collected samples to be sent for forensic analysis.

According to police, Nirmala hailing from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district is currently residing at  Saidabad. Inquiries also revealed that a glass manufacturing unit was located near the area, but it was shut down four months ago. It is also suspected that chemical waste from the unit in the garbage triggered explosion.

