Cops struggle to deal with women protesters

The Hyderabad police had a tough time handling women protesters on Saturday considering their large-scale participation in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ rally on Saturday.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:42 AM

Policemen resort to lathi charge after TSRTC employees, among thousands of protesters, tore down barricades at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad police had a tough time handling women protesters on Saturday considering their large-scale participation in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ rally on Saturday. With women constituting a small percentage of the Hyderabad police force, the women protesters outnumbered them at Tank Bund. Many women agitators were also seen squatting on the road to register their protest. 

The police officials could be seen appealing to the women protesters, many of whom were TSRTC employees, to leave the site. However, they did not give in and continued their agitation by raising slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, some of them were detained by male police personnel and there were allegations of policemen using excessive force against the women.The JAC leaders also thanked the women employees for their enthusiastic participation on Saturday. “Our women conductors have led this protest and made it a success and we thank them for it,” said Ashwathama Reddy, TSRTC JAC convenor.

