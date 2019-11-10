Home Cities Hyderabad

Four killed, eight injured in wall collapse during wedding in Hyderabad

The victims stuck under the debris died due to suffocation and severe head injuries.

Hyderabad wall collapse

Disaster Response Force of GHMC at the wall collapse site in Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident that occurred at Golnaka on Sunday afternoon, as many as four persons, including a woman, died and at least eight others suffered serious injuries after a wall collapsed on the guests of a wedding held at the Pearl Gardens function hall.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayalaxmi, a resident of Amberpet, Krishnaiah, a resident of Mahabubnagar, Suresh and Sohail.

In the mishap that occurred at around 3 PM, the wall collapsed suddenly and the four persons remained stuck under the debris. They died due to suffocation and serious head injuries. The eight injured persons were soon shifted to nearby hospitals.

Two auto-rickshaws and six two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

The police and GHMC officials visited the place and undertook rescue measures. The Disaster Response Force of GHMC took up measures of clearing the debris and rescuing the victims. The deceased were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.

