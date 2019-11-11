Home Cities Hyderabad

18 injured after MMTS train collides with express train in Hyderabad

The express train coming from Kurnool to Secunderabad was waiting to enter the station when the MMTS train coming in the same direction, crashed into it from the rear.

Published: 11th November 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Train accident

MMTS train had a head on collision with an express train waiting outside the Kacheguda railway station. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MMTS train crashed headon into the Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at the Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday, injuring 16 passengers and the loco pilot and co-pilot of the MMTS train. The mishap occurred at 10.30 am on platform no 1, when the MMTS train was heading towards Falaknuma and the Hundry Express was entering Kacheguda station.

The loco pilot of the MMTS train didn’t notice a red signal and moved ahead when the Hundry Express was about to switch tracks to reach platform no 4, sources said. Thankfully, both trains were moving relatively slowly, thus averting a major disaster.

ALSO READ| Hyderabad train accident: Larger tragedy averted as trains were moving slow

But the crash caused six coaches of the MMTS train to derail. “Three coaches of the Handry Express were also affected. There were no casualties, and the injured passengers were shifted to Osmania Hospital. Some have been discharged,” said SCR assistant general manager BB Singh.

Railway officials were hesitant to attribute the crash to any specific factor, though the impression among them was that it was most probably caused by the MMTS train driver disregarding a red signal. “An inquiry has been ordered to find what led to the crash, but we are fairly sure the signalling system is fool proof and did not cause it,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ| Stuck in mangled cabin, MMTS loco pilot saved after 8-hour rescue operation

TRAPPED IN CABIN FOR 8 HRS, DRIVER CRITICAL

The impact of the crash crushed the loco pilot’s cabin, leaving the injured man trapped inside for nearly eight hours. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition. The co-pilot, who suffered multiple fractures, is also said to be critical

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad trains collision Hyderabad train accident Kacheguda Railway Station
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp