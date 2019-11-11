18 injured after MMTS train collides with express train in Hyderabad

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MMTS train crashed headon into the Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at the Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday, injuring 16 passengers and the loco pilot and co-pilot of the MMTS train. The mishap occurred at 10.30 am on platform no 1, when the MMTS train was heading towards Falaknuma and the Hundry Express was entering Kacheguda station.

The loco pilot of the MMTS train didn’t notice a red signal and moved ahead when the Hundry Express was about to switch tracks to reach platform no 4, sources said. Thankfully, both trains were moving relatively slowly, thus averting a major disaster.

But the crash caused six coaches of the MMTS train to derail. “Three coaches of the Handry Express were also affected. There were no casualties, and the injured passengers were shifted to Osmania Hospital. Some have been discharged,” said SCR assistant general manager BB Singh.

Railway officials were hesitant to attribute the crash to any specific factor, though the impression among them was that it was most probably caused by the MMTS train driver disregarding a red signal. “An inquiry has been ordered to find what led to the crash, but we are fairly sure the signalling system is fool proof and did not cause it,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

TRAPPED IN CABIN FOR 8 HRS, DRIVER CRITICAL

The impact of the crash crushed the loco pilot’s cabin, leaving the injured man trapped inside for nearly eight hours. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition. The co-pilot, who suffered multiple fractures, is also said to be critical