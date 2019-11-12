Everest Base Camp beckons three Hyderabad students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sidharth Neehal Thyvalap, Vedik Veeramaneni, Shreyas Rao Yachamaneni, three Class IX of Indus International School Hyderabad, could not have asked for a better closing of 2019. The three teens set food on the Everest base camp this week, a waved their alma mater’s flag proudly from an altitude of 5365 metres.

After meandering through villages, streams, ranges, people, vegetation, snow, rocks and pristine clouds of the gigantic Himalayas for a week, they said they felt exhilarated to have achieved the feat. They were joined by students from Indus International School Bengaluru besides their expedition leader.

The team trekked for 110 km in seven days to complete the expedition which had begun with ominous weather conditions causing a delay of four days in their schedule. However, the students trekked through Himalayan villages of Tengboche, Deboche, Dingboche, Pheriche, Lobuche and Gorakshep to unfurl the flag at on the Everest Base Camp (EBC). “I don’t think I was afraid even for a moment. I knew I would or let’s say we would reach our destination. We had prepared hard for it, after all” said Zuzanna Wlazlo, a class XI student who was part of the expedition team.

As part of the preparation for the expedition, the school had set up a fitness regime to make the team mentally and physically ready. “It was a spiritual experience wherein the students not only experienced the vastness of the Himalayas, but also felt the vast potential within. We in Indus believe empowering our students with the qualities of mental toughness, resilience, and goal mindedness,” said Mitesh Singh, Expedition Leader, at Indus School of Leadership.