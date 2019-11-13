Home Cities Hyderabad

From ’60s, we have been asking to remove Bhagyalakshmi temple: ASI

As of now, there is a case lodged with the High Court, and the court has asked them to maintain status quo and stopped the temple’s further expansion.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar

File Photo of Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has dismissed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s contention that the heritage body had not done anything regarding the Bhagyalakshmi temple which abuts Charminar and which the national heritage body has time and again maintained as “illegal”.

Earlier, against the backdrop of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict, in which the Supreme Court cited the ASI’s report to come to its judgment, Owaisi was asked whether he may take up the issue of this temple. He replied, “Let ASI take action. Let BJP take action, they are in power. Will ASI take action, or will they act as the handmaiden of Hindutva?”

In response, while speaking to Express, ASI-Hyderabad Superintending Archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley, said, “Our office from the 1960s has been sending letters to the district administration to remove the temple. But they never took any action.” The ASI’s constitution does not give it the power to take action on its own. However, it can refer to local bodies such to take action. As of now, there is a case lodged with the High Court, and the court has asked them to maintain status quo and stopped the temple’s further expansion.

Last year, in a letter to State DGP M Mahender Reddy, regarding a shed that the police had illegally constructed near Charminar, Chauley had said, “The Director General, Archaeological Survey of India noticed that a shed covered with plastic sheets used by the police and a temporary room erected with police barricades around the Bhagyalakshmi temple which is an illegal construction and an eyesore to the monument’s glory.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Bhagyalakshmi temple Charminar
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp