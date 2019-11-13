Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s attender forced to go from one hospital to another?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of official apathy, Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy’s attender K Chandraiah, who had risked his life to nab her murderer last week, was allegedly shunted between hospitals due to lack of payment of dues. From the day of the incident, Chandraiah had been admitted at Apollo DRDO hospital, but was allegedly asked to leave mid-treatment.

His family members stated that Chandraiah was shifted to the nearby Owaisi Hospital where he was told that they could not treat him. Left with no options or money, the hapless family then planned to take him to Gandhi Hospital. “However, before that, Apollo officials gave a call back and asked us to return with the patient and assured the required treatment,” said Chandraiah’s nephew, Gundamoni Narayana. Meanwhile, Chandraiah barely recouped from the 60 per cent burns he had incurred in trying to nab the tahsildar’s attacker.

The Rangareddy district officials and the authorities of Apollo DRDO hospital, however, have refuted the allegations. An official spokesperson of the hospital had stated, “The patient is under the care of Apollo DRDO and is recovering. However, his condition is still serious and he will require a few more surgeries before he can be discharged. He has not been shifted to any hospital and no other hospital has the expertise to cater to his burn.” On the contrary, district officials stated that his condition was stable since November 9 and hence, he was shifted to the nearby Owaisi Hospital. “Our tahsildar is regularly visiting him and speaking to the doctors. Government is taking all the care to ensure that Chandraiah returns to work in good condition. The news circulating on social media is not correct,” the officials stated.

Chandraiah’s family were reportedly shocked when the hospital authorities allegedly told them that they will have to go to another hospital. “They told us we were behind in our payments and so we should leave the hospital immediately. Had they told this before, we would have done something to save my uncle. There is nobody to hear us not even any official from the government,” said Narayana.

“I am not lying. We took him to the Owaisi Hospital. You can verify with the CCTV camera footage. We then started for Gandhi Hospital and that is when someone from Apollo called and asked us to return,” he clarified. Chandraiah’s family members later appealed to the government to take care of the complete treatment and not abandon them like they did on Tuesday.