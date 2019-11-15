MMTS loco pilot’s right leg amputated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the loco pilot of the MMTS train was rescued after a head-on collision with Hundry Express at Kacheguda station on Monday, doctors have amputated his right leg in an emergency procedure to save his life.

In the tragic collision, it was the loco pilot of the MMTS train L Chandrashekar who remained stuck in his cabin. After an eight-hour rescue operation, he was pulled out of the train wreck and admitted to hospital.

According to hospital officials, Chandrashekar’s leg had several crash injuries that led to muscle death and put a stress on his kidneys.

The crash injuries further caused compression of arteries of the limbs on his right leg and reduced blood supply.

“As a life-saving measure, the vascular surgeon team recommended amputation of the right leg above the knee. Post consultation with his family members it was decided to amputate it,” said Satyam Dheeraj, chief operating officer, Care, Nampally.

Post-surgery, the doctors said his condition continues to remain critical. He is on mechanical ventilator support and being given renal therapy to reduce pressure on his kidneys. Meanwhile, other patients who had been admitted to hospital with fractures continue to under observation.