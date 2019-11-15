Request for Hyderabad-Dallas direct flight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of American Chamber of Commerce, Dallas-Fort Worth requested State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar to see that direct flights are started from Hyderabad to Dallas.

They also wanted export of pharma products from Telangana to South America.

A delegation from Dallas-Fort Worth branch of American Chamber of Commerce, headed by Neel Goungutla, met Vinod Kumar in Dallas on Wednesday. Vinod assured them that he would speak to the State government on the two issues.