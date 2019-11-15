Home Cities Hyderabad

Two women booked in Hyderabad for remarks against SC verdict on Ayodhya

A case was registered at Saeedabad police station in the old city for organising the prayer and allegedly making provocative statement at Eidgah Ujale Shah.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, two women from the city were booked under charges of sedition by the Saidabad police on Friday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case during a meeting. This is the first time that the women have been booked for sedition in the city. 

The duo, Jille Huma alias Huma Islahi and Sabista, are residents of Jeevanyarjung Colony in Saidabad. According to police, a few Muslim women from the same colony were planning to conduct a meeting at Ujaleshah Eidgah Ground in Saidabad without requisite permissions on Thursday.

Upon learning about the said meeting, the police visited the venue and saw that around 110 Muslim women and girls had ‘unlawfully’ gathered at Ujalesha Eidgah Ground. The women were led by Jille Huma and Sabista. 

According to Saidabad Inspector K Srinivas, after offering dua/prayers, which lasted for about 20 minutes, Jille Huma gave a provocative speech and raised slogans like Babri Masjid Banaynage, Vahi Banayinge, (will built Babri Masjid in the disputed land), ‘Thodenge, Thodenge Ram Mandir Thodenge’ (Will demolish Ram Mandir), ‘Lathi Goli Kayenge, Babri Masjid Banayenge’ (We will face lathis and bullets to build Babri Masjid), ‘Nare thaqbir Allah hu Akbar’ (Alla is great), among others.  

Jille Huma, while addressing the media after the meeting, criticised the judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janma Bhoomi/Babri Masjid title dispute case, saying it as favourable to the Hindus. 

"The judgment of Supreme Court was delivered in accordance with a plan. The SC delivered the judgment on the basis of faith of a section of people, denying the facts and evidences in the case," Jille Huma said.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the Old City. 

