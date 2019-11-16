Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's all-male dance festival ‘Gandharva’ to be held on November 22

The festival is being organised by Abhinetri Arts Academy in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:26 AM

All-male dancer

Representational Image

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A classical-dance programme with a series of solo dances is common but an event with male dancers only is indeed unusual. In India, all-male dance programmes and festivals are not frequently seen. We often find male classical dancers saying that they do not receive enough opportunities for solo performances.

Now, the good news is that an all-male dance festival is coming up on November 22 at Ravindra Bharati. Titled ‘Gandharva’ it will feature four male dancers each rendering his own genre of dance for half-hour and will also include a classical-music performance.

This will be a tabla ensemble by TV Ravikanth and team. The dancers whom the viewers will get to see are G Ravi and M Komal in Kuchipudi; Muthineni Bharath in Kuchipudi; Ajeesh Menon in Bharathanatyam and R Sai Venkata Gangadhar in Kuchipudi.

The festival is being organised by Abhinetri Arts Academy in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana. Pramod Kumar Reddy, a versatile Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher, and Founder-President, Abhinetri Arts Academy says: “We established the organisation in 2003, with a mission to give the next generation a glimpse of the Indian culture and heritage. We are hoping to help talented male dancers find adequate opportunities for performance.”

The Gandharva Dance Festival is a male dance festival. It was initiated in the year 2016 and is continuing as an annual event since then. For the past few years, the artistes have been drawn from all over India. Interestingly, the audience has been filled with many female dancers who come to watch this uncommon programme. The forthcoming programme is the fourth edition of the festival.

The purpose of the festival is to provide a showcase for young and upcoming male dancers as they do not find many platforms to display their art. This gives them the necessary exposure and an effective springboard to further their dancing career. The dance festival is named Gandharva because in Indian lore, Gandharvas were the ancestral and mythological versions of this generation’s millennial artistes. In Indian mythology, they were the heavenly beings who went around rendering divine music or music of the highest order. Says Pramod: “They are the torchbearers of the ancient musical tradition and they are an inspiration for many artistes.”

The participating artistes are naturally excited for the festival. Says Ajeesh Menon: “I am learning Bharatanatyam  from the legendary Padma Subramanyam, and had previously studied Vilasini Natyam under Anupama Kylash.  I am also  a classical Carnatic vocalist, violinist, composer and IT professional. I will be performing a traditional pada varnam, “NatanaI Azhaittu Va”, a composition set in Raga Kambhoji by TS Kalyanasundaram Pillai, choreographed by Padma Subramanyam. I have chosen this varnam to showcase the scope of a male dancer to depict a nayika and how the technique helps one don the role with ease.”

R Sai Venkata Gangadhar who is  presenting Kuchipudi adds, "I have been trained by my teacher Sandhya Raju, at  Nishrinkhala Dance Academy.  I will be performing Ananda Tandavam, Koluvaithiva Rangsaayi, followed by Harathi." The event is free and open to all

