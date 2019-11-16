Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's autistic kids display talent, charm on ramp

About 20 students from age 7 to 16 walked the ramp escorted by a Telangana India Queen, their parents and Dr Suman Saraf, an autism expert who also works with the foundation.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana India Queen with two children with autism at an event, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi, in the city

Telangana India Queen with two children with autism at an event, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi, in the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling autistic children as ‘special’ is apt as was evident from the way they walked the ramp along with Mrs Telangana India Queens as part of the event titled Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi on Thursday. Organised by Madhav Autism Foundation, Bowenpallly, at the Community Hall in Narayanguda, the event was an attempt to draw attention towards the children’s capability rather than their inability.

About 20 students from age 7 to 16 walked the ramp escorted by a Telangana India Queen, their parents and Dr Suman Saraf, an autism expert who also works with the foundation. Dr Dilip Pansary, Secretary of the the foundation said, “The event showcased their grace, their confidence and their overall ability to be as charming as any other child and the need to give them equal opportunities. We are surprised to see how elegantly they walked the ramp, like professional models do. The event helped us in highlight the fact that these children are competent in more ways than we think. That is the reason why we have titled the show as Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi.” Dr Suman also spoke about it.

“Autism is not a disease, it is a severe developmental disorder due to which children are unable to communicate and interact with others. Physically almost all autistic children look normal but appear at birth or can be seen at the age of 9-10 months.”

Home Minister Mahmood Ali was the chief guest while Apoorva, carrom world champion, singer Sharad Gupta and advocate Chandrasena Reddy were the guests of honour for the day. The event also featured educational modules on how to identify autism in early childhood and where to seek guidance. “Every year the foundation conducts two events, one on Children’s Day and on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day,” said  Dr Suman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mrs Telangana India Queens Telangana India Queen Dr Dilip Pansary Madhav Autism Foundation Hyderabad autism
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp