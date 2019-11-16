Hyderabad's autistic kids display talent, charm on ramp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling autistic children as ‘special’ is apt as was evident from the way they walked the ramp along with Mrs Telangana India Queens as part of the event titled Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi on Thursday. Organised by Madhav Autism Foundation, Bowenpallly, at the Community Hall in Narayanguda, the event was an attempt to draw attention towards the children’s capability rather than their inability.

About 20 students from age 7 to 16 walked the ramp escorted by a Telangana India Queen, their parents and Dr Suman Saraf, an autism expert who also works with the foundation. Dr Dilip Pansary, Secretary of the the foundation said, “The event showcased their grace, their confidence and their overall ability to be as charming as any other child and the need to give them equal opportunities. We are surprised to see how elegantly they walked the ramp, like professional models do. The event helped us in highlight the fact that these children are competent in more ways than we think. That is the reason why we have titled the show as Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi.” Dr Suman also spoke about it.

“Autism is not a disease, it is a severe developmental disorder due to which children are unable to communicate and interact with others. Physically almost all autistic children look normal but appear at birth or can be seen at the age of 9-10 months.”

Home Minister Mahmood Ali was the chief guest while Apoorva, carrom world champion, singer Sharad Gupta and advocate Chandrasena Reddy were the guests of honour for the day. The event also featured educational modules on how to identify autism in early childhood and where to seek guidance. “Every year the foundation conducts two events, one on Children’s Day and on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day,” said Dr Suman.