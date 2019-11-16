Myanmar man held for illegal stay in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested a 24-year-old Myanmar national for illegal stay in the city. Fake identity proofs including Aadhaar and voter ID cards were also seized from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Aziz ur Rahman and has been working at a slaughter house in Kamatipura. He is a native of Buthidaung, Myanmar.

According to police, Aziz migrated to Hyderabad in 2008 and stayed for nearly eight years in NM Guda, Bahadurpura. Later, he shifted his to Fatheema Nagar, Falaknuma. In 2016, he married one Sabekun Nahar Begum, another Mayanmar national and the couple had a daughter about two years back.

“He pretended to be an Indian and even managed to obtain and Indian voter card, Aadhaar card, driving licence and PAN card by lying about his personal details and nationality. With the help of documents, his wife claimed the government scheme of ‘KCR Kit,” police said.