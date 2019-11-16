Techies in Hyderabad crowdsource funds for distressed RTC employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moving scenes came in from the Miyapur depot on Friday, when a group of IT professionals from Hyderabad reached out to the protesting RTC employees to extend them financial support.

Disturbed by the fact that none of them received their salary for the last 45 days, the IT professionals Sateesh and Surendra sought details of employees in dire need and initiated a collection drive of essential household items for them.

"We understand what it is like for a salaried person to not get his salary for even one month. It is for this reason that we decided to offer moral support to them and also to understand how we can help them," said Surendra Uplenchiwar, an IT professional from the city.

Along with Sateesh, another techie from IBM, Surendra has now begun crowdsourcing resources from like-minded IT professionals and residents. "We got a list of 20 people from the RTC union leader at Miyapur depot who are in dire need. We intend to make small kits with at least 10 to 15 essential everyday items worth Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000. At least 7 to 10 people from citizen groups like Forum to Improve Things have come forward to assist us," explained Sateesh.

Meanwhile, another IT professional, who is an IIT Delhi alumnus stood on the Allwyn junction and collected nearly 7000 Rs funds from passersby. His placards read- “KCR won't’ pay them salary? We will pay”. He has recieved varying donations between Rs 10 to Rs 500 from strangers, including auto drivers, bus drivers. “They understand the pains. If all of us give Rs 10, we can help the aam aadmi who actually toils everyday to earn honest money,” added Satwinder.