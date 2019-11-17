GHMC team visits Delhi to learn about roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao and MAUD Principal Secretary, Aravind Kumar, GHMC engineers visited Delhi on Saturday and interacted with officials of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to understand road maintenance practices of the latter.

During interaction, there was a presentation by NDMC officials on the procedures and strategies for quality assurance, maintenance by in-house staff, management of service centres, management of transportation of men and material for repairs and fixation, prevention of stagnation of water, among others.

Also discussed were criteria and procedures followed by the NDMC when giving permissions for cutting of roads for works related to drainage, sewerage, electricity and communication lines. Accountability towards restoration of roads after they are cut is strictly followed, they said.

The engineers also questioned NDMC’s source of income and budget management. Team also discussed maintenance of colony roads, road signage, speed control mechanism, toilets, sanitary, open gyms, and bus shelters.

Deadline for mending potholes extended

The GHMC on Saturday extended deadline for filling of potholes and repair of damaged road stretches to November 20.

Earlier, it had directed all engineering officials to finish the task by November 15, but due to unspecified reasons the deadline has been extended. It also issued directions that unauthorised banners and flexis should not be allowed by any state government departments