Hyderabad train mishap: Two days after surgery, MMTS loco pilot succumbs to injuries

The 35-year-old loco pilot of the MMTS train had suffered internal sepsis, kidney failure, and a subsequent cardiac arrest following the tragic collision of trains at the Kacheguda Station.

File photo of loco pilot L Chandrashekar being rescued from the MMTS train

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after MMTS loco pilot, L Chandrashekhar, underwent an emergency surgery wherein his right leg was amputated, succumbed to his injuries at 9.30 pm on Saturday.

A native of Gudiwada, he had been blessed with a baby boy last month. On Thursday, Chandrashekhar’s right leg had been amputated in emergency surgery to save his life, as compression of arteries of the limbs on his right leg had reduced the blood supply.

He had also suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital right after the eight-hour-long rescue operation. He was diagnosed with shattered ribs and a renal injury was critical for last five days.   

The loco pilot was also held responsible for the collision accident as preliminary investigation revealed that he may have skipped the red signal.

Sources from South Central Railway said, “His dues will obviously be paid to the family. However, the amount for probable compensation has not been decided yet.”

An inquiry committee, headed by Kripal Singh, has been set up by the Department of Railway Safety, which is yet to submit its report.

