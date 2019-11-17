Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge witnesses another milestone

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The extra dosed cable-stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu, with the longest single span in the world, witnessed yet another milestone on Saturday.

The team working on the mammoth project on Saturday successfully lifted two segments of the bridge within a span of 2.5 hours with given one segment barge.

Carrying out such a complex operation and monitoring it to the finest accuracy and standards is a testimony of the efforts and grit of the execution team.

The cable-stayed bridge across the lake is said to be the longest in the world with a span length of 233.8m (world record of 230m) and PSC post-tensioned box girder completely made up of high-performance concrete.

At present, India’s largest extra dosed cable-stayed bridge (in span) has been built over Narmada (144m) in Bharuch, Gujarat.

After its completion, it would drastically cut don the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur and would make the distinction of being Hyderabad’s first ‘Hanging Bridge’ and turn into another recreational point and tourist attraction for the city.

The proposed alignment takes off from existing junction point near I Labs (end of Inorbit mall) and deflects to the left near parking area of Telangana Tourism Department, crosses over the Durgam Cheruvu lake, and deflect again to the left near lake’s walking track.

The bridge passes along the hillock boundary and finally deflects to the right and meets the Road No 45 before the Ambedkar University’s main entrance.

Once the iconic structure is complete by year-end, it will bridge all the happening areas of Hitec City and the Financial District with other parts of city and relieves congestion on Road No 36, Jubilee Hills and Madhapur Road to a large extent, besides reducing the distance by 2 km for traffic from Jubilee Hills to Mind Space and Gachibowli.

Built at cost of Rs 184 crore

GHMC officials said that total length of the bridge, including the approach roads, is about 764.38 metres.

The length of the cable-stay bridge is about 425.85 m, approach viaduct and solid ramp is about 338.53 m.

The project is being taken up by L&T Construction at an estimated cost of Rs 184 crore.