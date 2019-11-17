Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge witnesses another milestone

The team working on the mammoth project on Saturday successfully lifted two segments of the bridge within a span of 2.5 hours with given one segment barge.

Published: 17th November 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Two segments of the extradosed cable-stayed bridge being lifted across the Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad on Friday

Two segments of the extradosed cable-stayed bridge being lifted across the Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad on Friday

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The extra dosed cable-stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu, with the longest single span in the world, witnessed yet another milestone on Saturday.

The team working on the mammoth project on Saturday successfully lifted two segments of the bridge within a span of 2.5 hours with given one segment barge.

Carrying out such a complex operation and monitoring it to the finest accuracy and standards is a testimony of the efforts and grit of the execution team. 

The cable-stayed bridge across the lake is said to be the longest in the world with a span length of 233.8m (world record of 230m) and PSC post-tensioned box girder completely made up of high-performance concrete.

At present, India’s largest extra dosed cable-stayed bridge (in span) has been built over Narmada (144m) in Bharuch, Gujarat.

After its completion, it would drastically cut don the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur and would make the distinction of being Hyderabad’s first ‘Hanging Bridge’ and turn into another recreational point and tourist attraction for the city.

The proposed alignment takes off from existing junction point near I Labs (end of Inorbit mall) and deflects to the left near parking area of Telangana Tourism Department, crosses over the Durgam Cheruvu lake, and deflect again to the left near lake’s walking track.

The bridge passes along the hillock boundary and finally deflects to the right and meets the Road No 45 before the Ambedkar University’s main entrance.

Once the iconic structure is complete by year-end, it will bridge all the happening areas of Hitec City and the Financial District with other parts of city and relieves congestion on Road No 36, Jubilee Hills and Madhapur Road to a large extent, besides reducing the distance by 2 km for traffic from Jubilee Hills to Mind Space and Gachibowli.

Built at cost of Rs 184 crore

GHMC officials said that total length of the bridge, including the approach roads, is about 764.38 metres.

The length of the cable-stay bridge is about 425.85 m, approach viaduct and solid ramp is about 338.53 m.

The project is being taken up by L&T Construction at an estimated cost of Rs 184 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Durgam Cheruvu
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp