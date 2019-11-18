Hyderabad housing scheme takes a beating due to reduction in budget allocation by state govt

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction of over one lakh double bedroom houses (2BHK) which are under various stages of construction in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will face major hurdles in the current fiscal as well as in the next financial year due to drastic reduction of budget allocation by the State government.

As against the estimated requirement of Rs 9,964 crore for the housing scheme in the city, GHMC still needs Rs 5,704 crore from the State government.

The GHMC’s target is to build 1,08,560 houses, of which only 7,848 have been completed so far. The 2 BHK project is a flagship project of the Telangana government.

In the proposed GHMC budget for 2020-21, a meagre allocation of Rs 1,593.64 crore has been made, which includes Rs 200 crore for Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) for improving and laying of selected main roads in the twin cities, as against Rs 5,388 crore for 2019-20.

The GHMC officials admitted that the budget allocation for housing is being reduced with each passing year. If budgets are reduced, then the project could get derailed by a few more years, and the target fixed by the State government would go haywire, they added.

The GHMC could mobilise and make available about 481 acres of land for these houses in 103 out of 117 locations.

In 49 locations in situ construction of 9,828 houses has started, and in 68 locations about 90,172 houses are being built in vacant lands.

Presently, work is in progress in 103 locations covering 90,105 houses in 43 in-situ and 60 locations in vacant lands. GHMC has completed the housing project in 11 locations with 7,848 houses.

In Hyderabad (9,883), Rangareddy (23,254), Medchal (36,295) and Sangareddy (28,220) work is in progress.