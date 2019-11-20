After Kurnool, now Hyderabad boy dies after falling in sambar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler, who accidentally fell into a piping hot sambar vessel at Shabad on city outskirts, on Sunday succumbed to burns in the wee hours of Tuesday. The victim has been identified as P Aarush.

According to police, the boy’s father Suresh told police that the tragedy took place around noon when the boy was playing near the cooking area. He was shifted to Shadnagar government hospital and then to Osmania hospital, where he died in wee hours of Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a UKG student had died after falling into a vessel of piping hot sambar at the hostel of a private school in Panyam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

