Bengali Film Festival from December 6-8 in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis will get to watch 21 Bengali films as part of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival scheduled from December 6-8. 

Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aayna’ was recently announced in the city 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabadis will get to watch 21 Bengali films as part of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival scheduled from December 6-8. Being conducted by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity in association with the Tourism and Culture Government of Telangana, Moving Images and Utsab Cultural Association, the three-day festival titled Aayna 2019, the third edition of Telangana Bengali Film Festival in the city, will have the screenings (with English subtitles) at Prasad Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills. 

HarikrishnaMamidi, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana along with Mohammad Ali Baig, Indian theatre personality announced the forthcoming film festival, a socio-cultural activity in the city.  

A gamut of celebrities, divas and cinema lovers from Bollywood and Tollywood are expected to attend the festival which consists of eight films in two sections: Popular Films and a retrospective; along with a range of award categories. Dedicated to uplifting the rich heritage of bengali cinema, the film festival will have 10 feature films, eight short films and three foreign films.

Apart from movie screenings, the film festival will unfold a variety of striking activities like acting workshop by Mohammad Ali Baig, theatre professional and Debasish Sen Sharma, independent filmmaker, photo exhibition of Ritwik Ghatak and Goutam Ghose, cookery competition and many more.

