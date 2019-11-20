Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials visit Nagpur to study development works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team consisting of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and officials from various departments on Tuesday visited Nagpur to study about various innovative projects and other developmental works being implemented in the city.

They inspected the Nagpur metro rail project, double flyovers on same stretch, underpasses, road over bridges, road under bridges, sewage treatment plants, parks and other projects in the city. They metro rail project in the city was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,680 crore covering a stretch of 38 km.

The team from Hyderabad discussed about the metro project with Nagpur metro officials and they also inspected the double decker flyover stretch where on one stretch, vehicle are allowed to move and on the other stretch, metro rail chugs. The team will also visit Pune tomorrow.