I-T sleuths raid residence of Tollywood producer D Suresh Babu, offices of his Ramanaidu Studios

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) department conducted simultaneous raids in Hyderabad at different offices of the film production house Ramanaidu Studios and at the residence of its owner, Tollywood film producer D Suresh Babu, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As per information received till now, there are at least ten teams of the IT department sleuths in the city conducting searches at various firms related to the Telugu film industry.

Teams of IT officials led by senior officers visited the office of Ramanaidu Studios and the producer's residence on Wednesday morning, inquiring about IT returns.

They asked the accounts section staff of the production house to submit various documents to verify details of various financial transactions.