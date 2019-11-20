Passengers walk as metro train in Hyderabad stops due to technical issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of a major technical snag, a metro train halted midway between Begumpet and Ameerpet stations at about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Passengers noticed sparks from the overhead electrical lines and were de-boarded via emergency exit. The passengers had to walk on the tracks towards Ameerpet station.

In a cascading effect, metro train services were disrupted on the Nagole-Hitec City route. NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “Pantograph of a train which draws power from the overhead electrical traction system got entangled with overhead electrical line between Begumpet and Ameerpet stations on the up line. Trains are being run on the other line in single line method carefully in restricted mode and rectification works of the affected line are going on.”

Pratap Singaraya, a passenger who was in the train, told Express, “Train stopped with a massive jerk, after it left Begumpet station. After 15 minutes, an announcement was made regarding a technical snag and we were asked to move towards the emergency exit,” he said.

Another passenger, Sireesh Marshal, said, “The metro staff handled the issue very professionally, vacated the train in a calm manner, and guided the passengers to the station.” This is the fourth instance of a technical failure in Metro train in last six months.

