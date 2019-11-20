Home Cities Hyderabad

Toxic air quality affecting Hyderabad's animals as much as humans

Vets said that in the last few years with the increase in the pollution, there has been 10 to 15 per cent rise of upper respiratory tract diseases and more cases of bronchiolitis in animals.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

stray dogs

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toxic city air not only affects humans, but also poses an equal, if not greater, threat to ‘urban’ animals. Experts in the city note that cases of animals suffering from lung, eye, throat infections, even tumours and heart ailments, increase during winters, in line with the seasonal decline in air quality levels.

While domesticated animals have an increased risk of tumours when exposed to polluted air over an extended period, the effects are worse on stray animals, like monkeys, that live and sleep outdoors.  "Both humans and animals respond similarly to air pollution. In the last few years with the increase in the pollution, we have seen 10 to 15 per cent rise of upper respiratory tract diseases, more cases of bronchiolitis and eye and throat infections in animals," said Murlidhar, of Doctor Dog hospital. 

Speaking to Express, PETA India’s CEO and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate said that the harmful particulate matter in the air has been linked to cardiac arrest, acute cardiovascular ailments, coronary artery disease, and sometimes even death, among animals, “Generally speaking, air pollution affects all kinds of animals.

Working animals such as bullocks, donkeys, horses, camels, and other species are affected more since they’re on the road throughout the day, inhaling the polluted air emitted from the vehicles that surround them,” he said. 

Talking about preventive measures that can be taken to reduce the effect of growing air pollution among animals, Dr Manilal said that companion animals should be kept indoors when PM levels are higher and that long walks should be avoided. He also suggested that the use of air conditioners or air purifiers at home might help curb effects of pollution. As for working or outdoor animals, avoiding dry food helps reduce inhalation of dust, he said. “Concentrate feeds should be dampened to reduce dust inhalation. This is particularly important when nosebags are used,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad dogs Air pollution Doctor Dog hospital Animals respiration Hyderabad air quality
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp