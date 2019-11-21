Home Cities Hyderabad

Five-member gang of cyber fraudsters held in Hyderabad

The group cheated an eminent woman doctor from Hyderabad of over Rs 5 lakh after sending a message with a link to her mobile phone in October.

Published: 21st November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 02:24 AM

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking advantage of demonetisation which prompted people to use virtual cash through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and e-Wallet transactions, an interstate cyber fraudsters gang is targeting high profile people, who were not familiar with the online frauds. Thanks to Cyberabad police who solved one such case in less than a month by arresting five-member gang on Wednesday, from Jamtara district of Jharkhand in connection with an online cheating case. 

They cheated an eminent woman doctor from Hyderabad of over Rs 5 lakh after sending a message with a link to her mobile phone in October, police said. The doctor filed a plaint stating that she received a message on her mobile informing her that her debit card would be blocked and it asked her to click on the link sent besides instructing her to enter the KYC details of her bank account.

Believing this, the doctor entered her bank account details including internet banking, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said. A day after she entered the details, fraudsters transferred Rs 5.29 lakh from her account to different e-Wallets. During probe, the police found that the accused purchased online gift vouchers of Tanishq Jewellery and Big Bazar.

Cops’ strategy

Solving the case by reverse engineering, the officers went to the shops where the accused purchased valuables and got evidence.Arrested are Ram Kumar Mandal, Jamurddin Ansari, Jitendra Mandal, Birendar Mandal, all from Jharkhand and Rohit Raj from Bihar

TAGS
Unified Payment Interface Cyberabad police Hyderabad cyber crime
