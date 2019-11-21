Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad airport holds 15-day long cleanliness drive

As part of this initiative the airport organized a ‘Swachhta March’ in the airport premises followed by a clean up drive of the environs. 

Published: 21st November 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at RGIA take part in the campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad International Airport is celebrating “Swachh Bharat Pakhwada” – a 15-day cleanliness and sanitation drive which is on till November 30. As part of this initiative the airport organized a ‘Swachhta March’ in the airport premises followed by a clean up drive of the environs in which the management, staff and all other stakeholders of the airport including airlines officials, CISF, customs officials, concessionaires, ground Handlers and the entire airport community participated.   

As part of the 15-day long campaign the airport has started an awareness campaign across the terminals and on its social media platforms to creatively engage and promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation. RGIA has India’s first airport-based captive compost plant to process food waste into organic compost. 
 

Hyderabad International Airport Swachh Bharat Pakhwada Hyderabad Airport cleanliness
