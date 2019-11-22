Man extorts money posing as doctor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Physiotherapy student Banoth Sainath, 20, who allegedly cheated an Indian-origin woman techie based in Malaysia, whom he met over a matrimonial site, and extorted Rs 2.80 lakh from, was arrested by the Rachakonda police.

The accused impersonated as Dr Avinash Reddy MS (Ortho) and claimed to be working in Karimnagar While interacting with the victim, he used three different numbers and also used voice modulation software to change his voice and spoke to her under the guise of his father and sister. Using the money extorted from the victim, he purchased a sports bike worth over Rs 1 lakh.

When he started asking her for more money, she grew suspicious and asked him to return the money. Sainath became furious and threatened to morph her pictures and post them on porn sites. Inquiries revealed that he had cheated more women using fake identities.