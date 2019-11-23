Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to spend Rs 82.95 lakh on medical insurance for Corporators

The decision comes at a time when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is cash-starved and is unable to pay salaries to its employees.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
HYDERABAD: Even when the cash-starved Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finding it  difficult to pay salaries to its employees, the corporation has decided to extend family group Mediclaim policy to its Corporators and five co-option members for one year.

The GHMC Standing Committee gave its nod to the premium for a whopping Rs 82.95 lakh per annum to Securisk Insurance Brokers Private Limited towards coverage of  medical insurance policy of United India Insurance Company Limited to 149 Corporators and five co-option members with a risk coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum for each family duly covering six persons for one year. 

Dabeerpura Division seat felt vacant as former MIM corporator, Mirza Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi has been elected as MLC. The GHMC standing committee which met under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has decided to extend the benefits to all corporators on the lines of privileges available to MPs and MLAs. The decision will  make GHMC shell out Rs 82.95 lakh per annum. Last year, the premium paid by GHMC was Rs 58.89 lakh. 

For extending the medical insurance facility, a committee was constituted to examine the issue. As per the recommendations of the committee and as per the orders of  GHMC Commissioner, the executive engineer invited e-tenders from insurance companies for providing medical insurance for Corporators and five Co-option members. 

The risk coverage of  Rs 5 lakh per annum duly cover six persons ie., self, spouse, two dependent children and two dependents (ie, either parents or in-laws) under floating insurance coverage policy. In fact, the previous GHMC council had also extended benefits like health insurance and mobile phones to Corporators and co-option members. 

However, its worth mentioning that GHMC’s finances were satisfactory at the time. Due to lack of funds no new projects were being taken up and only maintenance works are being carried out by the GHMC now.

