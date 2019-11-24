550 speeding challans on Biodiversity Complex flyover in six days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the past six days, 550 challans have been issued to motorists for speeding on the Biodiversity Complex flyover by Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP).

In an official statement, Vijay Kumar, DCP, Traffic said, “Our preliminary investigation found that the accident was due to speeding by the car at 104 kmph, instead of the prescribed 40 kmph on the flyover.”

The flyover has been closed for the next three days as the investigations continue.

This led to a massive traffic snarl due to a bottleneck that occurred from Shah Ghouse, Khajaguda, all the way up to Gachibowli, BioDiversity Junction and Mindspace junction. The incident occurred at 1 pm, however, commuters had to deal with snail-pace traffic until 5 pm.