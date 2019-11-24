GHMC to install more safety barriers on the Biodiversity flyover

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the fatal accident which took place on the newly opened Biodiversity flyover due to speeding, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to immediately implement safety aspects on the unidirectional flyover to control such accidents in future.

They will install roller safety barriers on the curved ramps, and rumble strips at seven spots on the flyover.

For implementing these safety aspects, the flyover will be closed for the next few days.

The GHMC officials told Express that rumble strips are a series of raised strips across a road.

ALSO READ: Speeding car plunges from Hyderabad flyover, kills bystander

When a vehicle goes over them, the noise the tyres makes changes, hence warning drivers of speed restrictions. Rumble strips are installed in a series across the direction of travel to warn drivers to either stop or slowdown ahead or of an approaching danger spot.

Presently, there are two rumble strips on the 900 metres flyover — at the starting point of the flyover and another 50 metres away.

The officials said that the flyover was built by duly following Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms and there is no fault with the design of the flyover.

GHMC has also decided to install roller safety barrier on the curved ramp that provides better impact protection when high speed or heavy vehicle crashes.

ALSO READ: 550 speeding challans on Biodiversity Complex flyover in six days

The safety feature will be built over a distance of 60 metres. In the event of a run-off crash, the reduction of direct impact is a key factor in minimising driver and passenger fatalities.

This type of design clearly provides greater visibility for drivers as they approach and negotiate a curve in the road. The new roller barriers will be made to look highly visible to motorists on the high-speed curve where traffic is moving, GHMC officials added.

Meanwhile, Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s family members.

The accident was caused when a Volkswagen car was speeding on the Biodiversity flyover, lost control, rammed the divider and fell down on to the road.