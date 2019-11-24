Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to install more safety barriers on the Biodiversity flyover

They will install roller safety barriers on the curved ramps, and rumble strips at seven spots on the flyover. For implementing these safety aspects, the flyover will be closed for the next few days.

Published: 24th November 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the fatal accident which took place on the newly opened Biodiversity flyover due to speeding, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to immediately implement safety aspects on the unidirectional flyover to control such accidents in future. 

They will install roller safety barriers on the curved ramps, and rumble strips at seven spots on the flyover.
For implementing these safety aspects, the flyover will be closed for the next few days.

The GHMC officials told Express that rumble strips are a series of raised strips across a road.

ALSO READ: Speeding car plunges from Hyderabad flyover, kills bystander

When a vehicle goes over them, the noise the tyres makes changes, hence warning drivers of speed restrictions. Rumble strips are installed in a series across the direction of travel to warn drivers to either stop or slowdown ahead or of an approaching danger spot. 

Presently, there are two rumble strips on the 900 metres flyover — at the starting point of the flyover and another 50 metres away.

The officials said that the flyover was built by duly following Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms and there is no fault with the design of the flyover. 

GHMC has also decided to install roller safety barrier on the curved ramp that provides better impact protection when high speed or heavy vehicle crashes. 

ALSO READ: 550 speeding challans on Biodiversity Complex flyover in six days

The safety feature will be built over a distance of 60 metres. In the event of a run-off crash, the reduction of direct impact is a key factor in minimising driver and passenger fatalities. 

This type of design clearly provides greater visibility for drivers as they approach and negotiate a curve in the road. The new roller barriers will be made to look highly visible to motorists on the high-speed curve where traffic is moving, GHMC officials added.

Meanwhile, Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s family members.

The accident was caused when a Volkswagen car was speeding on the Biodiversity flyover, lost control, rammed the divider and fell down on to the road. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad road safety measures Hyderabad road safety Biodiversity flyover Hyderabad road accidents
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp