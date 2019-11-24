Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held with four kilos gold, Rs 4 crore in Secunderabad

DRI officials searched a residential house at East Marredpally and found 40 pieces of smuggled gold in a green coloured bag kept in a  vehicle parked inside the premises.

Published: 24th November 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, who were smuggling gold and cash concealed beneath the hand brake of a car, were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at East Marredpally in Secunderabad on Saturday. 

The officials seized 40 pieces of four kg gold biscuits and cash of Rs 4 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI officials searched a residential house at East Marredpally and found 40 pieces of smuggled gold in a green coloured bag kept in a  vehicle parked inside the premises. 

A sum of Rs 1.99 crore and sale proceeds of gold was found in another car parked on the same premises. 

During the preliminary inquiries, it was found that two persons travelled in a car from Calicut via Mysuru to Hyderabad and were carrying smuggled gold concealed in a compartment beneath the hand brake which is created exclusively to carry gold and money.

 Three persons were arrested and will be produced in the court. 

