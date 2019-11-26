City recycling firm bags Sustainability Award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Recykal, a Hyderabad-based startup building digital technology for waste management and recycling space has won two awards –‘NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards’ held at Bengaluru and the ‘Most Influential Sustainability Leaders of India’ award at the ‘India Sustainability Leadership Summit 2019’ recently held in Mumbai. Recykal Marketplace connects waste generators, aggregators, processors, recyclers digitally and enables transactions between with transparency, traceability.

This helps in preventing the recyclable wastes going to landfills and channelising more materials for recycling. With Recykal, businesses can track their environmental impact with dashboards and sustainability reports giving complete visibility of their waste generation. NASSCOM Emerge 50 is a coveted platform that recognizes very exciting and high potential software product companies that are in the growth phase of their journey. 600+ companies competed in this year’s edition of Emerge 50 awards.

Sustainability Leadership Summit hosted by ‘World Sustainability’ is a Not-For-Profit Organisation advocating for Sustainable Leadership. World Sustainability attempts to bring Organisations, NGOs and the government to educate on sustainable business practices and solutions. Abhishek Deshpande, Co-founder of Recykal, said, “These awards motivate us to perform better and work towards creating a sustainable environment.”