Hyderabad's 12-year-old gets hired as data scientist in software company

His LinkedIn page describes him as: 'I'm 12 years old and I'm very passionate about coding since I was young.'

Published: 26th November 2019 08:17 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a 12-year-old boy studying in the VII standard for a city school has been hired by a software company as a data scientist. 

Pilli, a resident of Secunderabad, is currently working for city-based Montaigne Smart Business Solutions as a data scientist and is also a student at the Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools. As a data scientist, his team members in Montaigne gives him a set of data, on which he uses a set of algorithms and machine learning to predict answers to questions. He also works as an AI/ML engineer for them.

His LinkedIn page describes him as: "I'm 12 years old and I'm very passionate about coding since I was young. I started coding with Java and currently I'm working to master data-science, machine learning and artificial intelligence."

However, what led him to coding? Pilli said, "I used to play a lot of games and I was very curious to know how it works. So my father told me to research on how to develop games. That is how came upon coding." 

After learning how to code, Pilli developed a game -- a game which he broadcasts on his own YouTube channel. Post that, Pilli said, he took a lot of time to think about what he wanted to be, and taking inspiration from another young achiever, he decided upon working on data, AI and ML

"My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi. He is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is," he said. He credits his achievements to his father, who he said helped him a lot in understanding coding and pushing him towards it. 

Other than that he is also an avid blogger, and a Vlogger. One of the titles of his blog read: Why kids have more intelligence than adults. In his Youtube vlogs, Pilli breaks down coding and provides tutorials for his viewers. 

