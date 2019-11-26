Not going the Milky Way

Saima Afreen saima By

HYDERABAD: Milk. The white nutritious liquid without which babies can’t survive. Even several adults love to have a healthy milk and cereals breakfast, and festivals in India are incomplete without milk and desserts prepared from it. Until recently a lot of young adults included milk and milk products in their diet till they got to know through their dermatologists or dieticians that they need to exclude it from their diet given many had lactose intolerance.

What many of them especially women didn’t know is that the contents in the milk can aggravate their acne giving them a major beauty worry which doesn’t have instant fixes especially when there’s a Big Day coming. Says Akansha Dhawal, 26, an aspiring model and a student at a fashion institute in the city, “It’s really annoying when on the day of a major shoot I wake up with pimples.

Though they can be hidden with make-up but it plays up in your mind and later you dread the marks. I have acne vulgaris and am still on medication. But ever since my dermatologist advised me to be completely off milk, they have substantially reduced.” A knowledge report from Godrej Jersey done in August, 2019 says that only 16 per cent of adults in Hyderabad consume milk and acne can be one of the reasons why. Other reasons are of course, adulteration, and bad quality.

So is it just drinking milk that one has to stop or is it a total ban on milk related products like cheese, yogurt, fresh cream, ice cream, kheer etc? Says Dr. Syed Shazia Fatima, consultant cosmetic physician who practises at Livlife Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, “There are ample studies which conclude that milk triggers acne severity.” Now, though, there is no definite conclusion at the moment about milk being a direct trigger, it can progressively worsen acne in a lot of individuals, especially women with adult acne.

But how? Adds Dr Shazia, “This could also be attributed to the fact, that milk contains hormones. These hormones can be both, the naturally occurring androgens in milk, or growth factors which are injected by farmers to enunciate faster maturation and milk production. Either can wreck havoc on the skin when interacting with ones natural hormones and worse for people with an ongoing hormonal imbalance.”

The interesting part is that a lot of people consider milk harmful for acne because of the fat content. It is widely known that processed food, refined sugar and fatty foods, both trigger and worsen acne. Dr. Shazia further adds, “But coming to dairy, skimmed milk or low fat milk was found to have a more profound effect than full fat milk. The major culprits being cheese, cottage cheese and milk. Ghee can be a potential aggravator too which is commonly ignored in Indian households.

A lot of doctors and I personally recommend going dairy free if you are someone dealing with persistent acne issues, while everything else has been evaluated and ruled out.” Geetha Raman, 23, a research scholar at Osmania University was asked by her dermatologist to reduce the intake of milk so she was adding it just to her daily cup of tea but despite that precaution her acne turned inflammatory and red.

“I completely gave up drinking milk and eating cheese, butter, yogurt and ice cream; now my skin is much better,” she shares. To this adds Dr. AK Sirkar an independent dermatologist, “Acne is known to get aggravated because of milk. But it aggravates more when certain drugs prescribed react with it thus causing more trouble.” So can the young women say goodbye to milk and its health benefits? “Sigh! Looks like. I can take supplements but can’t afford to ruin my skin,” sign off Akansha and Geetha.

NOT FOR ADULTS

Cows produce milk to feed their baby calves and help them grow. Whey and casein, the proteins in milk, stimulate growth and hormones in calves — and in us when we drink their milk. When humans digest these proteins, they release a hormone similar to insulin, called IGF-1. This hormone is known to trigger breakouts. Sometimes the hormones in milk can also interact with our own hormones, confusing our body’s endocrine system and signaling breakouts.

NO TO LACTOSE

Lactose is the natural sugar present in milk. After infancy, it becomes more difficult for humans to break lactose down and digest it. And if you belong to the 65 per cent of people who are lactose intolerant, your acne-related breakout could be due to a lactose sensitivity or allergic reaction.

ACNE TRIGGERS

Milk and dairy products cause an insulin spike in humans that cause the liver to produce even more IGF-1, leading to even more acne.

Dairy causes your skin to produce excess sebum (oil), leading to – you guessed it! – more clogged pores, more acne, and a breeding ground for P. acnes bacteria, which feed on your sebum and spew out inflammatory by-products.

Dairy glues together dead skin cells inside your pores, so they can’t exit naturally, leading to clogged pores (and thus more acne).

