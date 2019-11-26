RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old TCS employee, who was riding her two-wheeler to reach her office, was crushed to death under the tyres of a speeding RTC city bus in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sohini Saxena.

According to the police, the mishap took place on Road No 12, Banjara Hills here.

Angry locals present at the spot thrashed the driver after damaging the window panes of the bus. The police who arrived subsequently took the driver into custody.

The victim's body was sent for a post mortem examination. A case of negligent driving causing death has been registered against the driver.

The accident comes two days after a speeding car flew off the newly-inaugurated flyover at Biodiversity Complex junction near Gachibowli, killing a woman bystander and injuring four others grievously, including the woman’s daughter and the car’s driver.

As per eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the accident, the speeding car, unable to manoeuvre a turn on the flyover, rammed the parapet wall and flew over. It landed on the busy road beneath, bounced off, and crashed into a group of bystanders and parked autos. Four vehicles parked outside a nearby car showroom were also damaged.