'Virtual reality education tools promise an exciting time'

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At present, the education system in our country places emphasis on rote learning. In the race to get more marks, students undergo tremendous pressure. Also, in the process, their social and emotional development inevitably takes a backseat. City-based non-profit organisation Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation aims to address this imbalance, especially among students in government schools.

Recently, its CEO and co-founder Subbu Parameswaran took part in the International Conference for Education, Research and Innovation (ICERI) in Seville, Spain, wherein a paper on social and emotional development of Hyderabadi children was presented. Nearly 850 delegates from 75 countries took part in the event.

About the key takeaways, he says, It was heartening to see social-emotional skills being one of the key themes for the conference. There were multiple interesting sessions in the areas of game”-based learning, inclusive education, critical thinking, teacher development, pedagogical innovations – presenters shared evidence of multiple models of each of these.

Some excellent interactive sessions around virtual reality tools in education, and the design thinking lab really got me excited about all the possibilities! “His organisation works with 60 schools in city. The modules in the workshops focus on self awareness, self management, building relationships, critical thinking and are aimed at students between Classes III to IX.

The organisation works with teachers and provides them with curriculum so it can be taught to students in the form of games, activities and other fun-based learning modes. Workshops include goal setting, time management, creative thinking, decision making, etc, says Subbu about the modules.