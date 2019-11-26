Home Cities Hyderabad

'Virtual reality education tools promise an exciting time'

At present, the education system in our country places emphasis on rote learning. In the race to get more marks, students undergo tremendous pressure.

Published: 26th November 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ëducation that makes students think and act | Express

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At present, the education system in our country places emphasis on rote learning. In the race to get more marks, students undergo tremendous pressure. Also, in the process, their social and emotional development inevitably takes a backseat. City-based non-profit organisation Learning Curve Life Skills Foundation aims to address this imbalance, especially among students in government schools.

Recently, its CEO and co-founder Subbu Parameswaran took part  in the International Conference for Education, Research and Innovation (ICERI) in Seville, Spain, wherein a paper on social and emotional development of Hyderabadi children was presented. Nearly 850 delegates from 75 countries took part in the event.

About the key takeaways, he says, It was heartening to see social-emotional skills being one of the key themes for the conference. There were multiple interesting sessions in the areas of game”-based learning, inclusive education, critical thinking, teacher development, pedagogical innovations – presenters shared evidence of multiple models of each of these.

Some excellent interactive sessions around virtual reality tools in education, and the design thinking lab really got me excited about all the possibilities! “His organisation works with 60 schools in city. The modules in the workshops focus on self awareness, self management, building relationships, critical thinking and are aimed at students between Classes III to IX.

The organisation works with teachers and provides them with curriculum so it can be taught to students in the form of games, activities and other fun-based learning modes. Workshops include goal setting, time management, creative thinking, decision making, etc, says Subbu about the modules. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
education system
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp