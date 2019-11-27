Hyderabad’s noise continues to surpass prescribed levels

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The noise levels recorded in different parts of the city continue to surpass the national standard levels prescribed for residential, commercial, industrial and sensitive zones.

Several residents from across the city claim that officials turn a deaf ear to their complaints of neighbours or commercial establishments playing loud music after 10 pm.

“There are several clubs in our area. Almost everyday, music is being played in these establishments at a high volume. Even if we shut all the windows and doors, we can not escape the deafening noise. The noise affects the elderly the most,” lamented Pattabhi Vemulapati, a resident of LNT in Gachibowli.

He alleged that these ‘late-night parties’ were organised by ‘influential people’ who did not fear the law.

“At times, political slogans are raised on loudspeakers post 10 pm. When we raise complaints about the same, we are asked by officials to bear with it for a night.”

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) GO 142, one can only play loudspeakers after obtaining permission from the concerned authority. Further, the noise level should not exceed 10 dB (A). However, these rules are hardly implemented in the city.

Hyderabad has 11 real-time noise monitoring stations. Of those, the ones in Abids, JNTU, Paradise and RC Puram come under the commercial zone, Jubilee Hills and Tarnaka under the residential zone, Jeedimetla, Gaddapotha and Sathnagar under industrial zone, and Zoo Park and Gachibowli under the sensitive zone.

There are Noise (Ambient Standards) for every zone, as prescribed by CPCB. Unfortunately, the noise pollution levels in all of these stations have been above the permissible limits over the last several years.

The situation is worst in residential and sensitive areas of the city, which are producing more noise than the industrial areas.

As per TSPCB data, noise pollution in the industrial area is under control, but those of the city’s sensitive and commercial areas are not.