Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s noise continues to surpass prescribed levels

But officials have turned a deaf ear to complaints, say denizens.

Published: 27th November 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

loud, noise pollution, audio

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The noise levels recorded in different parts of the city continue to surpass the national standard levels prescribed for residential, commercial, industrial and sensitive zones.

Several residents from across the city claim that officials turn a deaf ear to their complaints of neighbours or commercial establishments playing loud music after 10 pm. 

“There are several clubs in our area. Almost everyday, music is being played in these establishments at a high volume. Even if we shut all the windows and doors, we can not escape the deafening noise. The noise affects the elderly the most,” lamented Pattabhi Vemulapati, a resident of LNT in Gachibowli. 

He alleged that these ‘late-night parties’ were organised by ‘influential people’ who did not fear the law.

“At times, political slogans are raised on loudspeakers post 10 pm. When we raise complaints about the same, we are asked by officials to bear with it for a night.” 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) GO 142, one can only play loudspeakers after obtaining permission from the concerned authority. Further, the noise level should not exceed 10 dB (A). However, these rules are hardly implemented in the city.

Hyderabad has 11 real-time noise monitoring stations. Of those, the ones in Abids, JNTU, Paradise and RC Puram come under the commercial zone, Jubilee Hills and Tarnaka under the residential zone, Jeedimetla, Gaddapotha and Sathnagar under industrial zone, and Zoo Park and Gachibowli under the sensitive zone.

There are Noise (Ambient Standards) for every zone, as prescribed by CPCB. Unfortunately, the noise pollution levels in all of these stations have been above the permissible limits over the last several years. 

The situation is worst in residential and sensitive areas of the city, which are producing more noise than the industrial areas. 

As per TSPCB data, noise pollution in the industrial area is under control, but those of the city’s sensitive and commercial areas are not. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad noise pollution Hyderabad noise levels Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp