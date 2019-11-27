Private agencies selected for road maintenance in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has finalised bids for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) to maintain major stretches in the city for the next five years.

It has proposed a total of 401 stretches covering 709 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,827 crore under operation and maintenance.

Of the seven packages, the government has issued orders for four packages and for the remaining three packages, orders would be issued soon once the finance department gives clearance.

Letter of Agreement (LOA) between GHMC and private agencies would be signed this week.

BSCPL Infrastructure Limited will maintain LB Nagar zone covering 65 stretches with 138.771 km at a contract value of Rs 238.42 crore.

M Venkatarao Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd bagged the Charminar Zone covering 57 stretches (100.427 km) at a contract value of Rs 219.70 crore.

NCC Limited bagged Serlingampally zone covering 54 stretches (108.440 km) at a contract value of Rs 243.25 crore.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd bagged the Kukatpally zone covering 30 stretches (82.121 km) at a contract value of Rs 146.71 crore.

For the remaining three zones Khairatabad-I (77 km), Khairatabad-II (46 km) and Secunderabad (107 km), orders would be issued shortly once the finance department gives clearance, GHMC officials told Express.

The CRMP agencies have to re-carpet 50 per cent of their allotted stretch before May 2020.

They should put in place road maintenance units and make all the stretches motorable.