Home Cities Hyderabad

Private agencies selected for road maintenance in Hyderabad

Of the seven packages, the government has issued orders for four packages and for the remaining three packages, orders would be issued soon once the finance department gives clearance.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Roads, road work, road construction

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has finalised bids for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) to maintain major stretches in the city for the next five years.

It has proposed a total of 401 stretches covering 709 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,827 crore under operation and maintenance.

Of the seven packages, the government has issued orders for four packages and for the remaining three packages, orders would be issued soon once the finance department gives clearance.

ALSO READ: ‘Elevated skyway’ to come up in Hyderabad

Letter of Agreement (LOA) between GHMC and private agencies would be signed this week. 

BSCPL Infrastructure Limited will maintain LB Nagar zone covering 65 stretches with 138.771  km at a contract value of Rs 238.42 crore.

M Venkatarao Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd bagged the Charminar Zone covering 57 stretches (100.427 km) at a contract value of Rs 219.70  crore.

NCC Limited bagged Serlingampally zone covering 54 stretches (108.440 km) at a contract value of Rs 243.25 crore.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd bagged the Kukatpally zone covering 30 stretches (82.121 km) at a contract value of Rs 146.71 crore.

For the remaining three zones Khairatabad-I (77 km), Khairatabad-II (46 km) and Secunderabad (107 km), orders would be issued shortly once the finance department gives clearance, GHMC officials told Express.      
The CRMP agencies have to re-carpet 50 per cent of their allotted stretch before May 2020. 

They should put in place road maintenance units and make all the stretches motorable. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad road maintenance BSCPL Infrastructure Limited M Venkatarao Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd Charminar Zone Hyderabad road projects
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp