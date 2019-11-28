GHMC team in Delhi to learn waste management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other committee members visited waste management collection points and processing units in New Delhi on Wednesday. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Director of Vigilance and Enforcement Vishwajeet Kampadia were also a part of committee.

The committee visited collection point at GTB Nagar in Delhi to understand the technology used by Delhi for collecting the solid waste through portable compactor operations. They also learnt about leachate and landfill management, green belt, infrastructure and disposal of residues.

Ramky CEO explained the committee members about pollution control measures for gas emission control, ash handling system used for course material in road construction. The mayor directed the officials to prepare a detailed project report based on the population in each ward.