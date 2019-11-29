Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police detain four men in Hyderabad vet gangrape-murder case

The charred body of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:14 PM

Hyderabad doctor murder

Veterinary hospital staff paying tributes to the doctor who was murdered in Hyderabad, at Veterinary hospital in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Online Desk

The Cyberabad Police have picked up four men in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian whose charred body was found on Thursday morning at Shadnagar in Hyderabad.

Those detained include two lorry drivers and two cleaners. 

The vet, who was returning home from a hospital, went missing late on Wednesday, and hours later, her body was found near a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

The police found that while returning, she went to the ORR toll plaza at Tondupally to get her scooter, which she had parked there before going to the hospital at Gachibowli.

She had even spoken to her younger sister and said she had a flat tyre and some strangers were trying to help her.

The route taken by the accused along with victim's body and scooter, till the place where her body was set on fire.

She also urged her sister to continue talking to her over the phone, as she was afraid of the people who were offering help. Minutes later, her phone was switched off, forcing her family to approach the police with a complaint that she was missing. 

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with people from all walks of life demanding justice. 

