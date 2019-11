By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Fashion designers and artisans across the country are coming together in ‘The Haat’, a fashion and lifestyle expo being held at hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

“The expo features a wide range of collection, including ethnic wear, designer wear, western apparel, Indian apparel, looms, designer jewellery, women’s accessories, handbags, home furnishing, art & crafts, footwear, paintings and lots more,” said organiser Anupam Mukherjee. The expo ends today.